Rouhani’s website denies claim that ex-president opposed pushing for reparations from US

Rouhani’s website said it was the establishment’s decision to not push for reparations when the former president’s administration was holding talks with new US President Joe Biden to revive the JCPOA.

The claim over reparations was made by Mohammad Marandi, an advisor to the current negotiating team that talked with other parties to the deal to revive it. Marandi had said even former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif agreed that Iran had to claim reparations from the US but Rouhani himself said it was not necessary to do that.

After Joe Biden took office in 2020, he called for talks with Iran to revive the JCPOA. But he repeated the same conditions set by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Zarif said back then that it was Iran that must set conditions not the US, because Iran had suffered huge economic losses as a result of the US’s unilateral pullout from the JCPOA in 2018.

Zarif added that those losses had to be compensated, but he stopped short of setting this as a precondition for talks with the Biden administration.