Rise in Internet fees in Iran sparks public outcry, govt. defends its measure

Most users have expressed their opposition through posts on social media platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

They argue that sluggish Internet speed in Iran was a headache, too, even before the hikes in prices of Web services by 30 percent.

Several legislators have also reacted to the hike in Web subscription fees.

They argue that the rise in Internet costs has put a huge burden on low-income families as well as those who earn a living through web activities.

“Even the time when prices of Internet services had not increased, Iranian families would spend 10% of their income on Internet fees and another 10% on buying VPN services. This figure is 1.2% in Germany,” said Member of Parliament Lotfollah Siahkali.

Voices of discontent have even emerged from ex-officials. “Prices of ‘Likes’ for posts on the respected president’s Instagram page have considerably risen for ‘two million’ followers,” said Former Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi ironically, known for his opposition to the government filtering of such platforms as Instagram and X.

Meanwhile, the government has defended the rise in Web services, arguing the revenues are necessary for the improvement and enhancement of the national Internet infrastructure.