Iranian pres. slams crackdown on anti-Zionist students in US                              

By IFP Editorial Staff
Protest US Universities

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the harsh crackdown on anti-Israeli students in the US and their arrest in Western universities, especially in the US, is yet another scandal for the fake defenders of the freedom of speech.

President Raisi said, the blood of the oppressed martyrs of Gaza has laid bare the true face of the Western civilization to the whole world.

Raisi added that the developments in Gaza showed that the self-proclaimed defenders of the freedom of speech are committed to nothing but to maintaining their domination.

He described the Western students and professors’ support for the oppressed people of Gaza as a big event.

Seven months into Israel’s war on Gaza, university students, professors and staff in the US and Europe are out on the streets to condemn Israel’s onslaught against Gaza that has killed more than 35,500 Palestinians.

Hundreds of the protestors have been arrested by police.

