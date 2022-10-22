Rights chief: Iran to file legal case against US for ‘direct role’ in riots

“Due to the United States’ involvement and direct role in the recent riots, it was decided to file a legal case with the Tehran Court of Justice to determine the damages and issue the necessary verdict against this county,” said Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights and the Judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs.

He also referred to the destructive role of the Saudi-funded Iran International TV and the Persian-language service of the BBC in guiding and provoking the riots, inflicting damage on public and private property, terror acts, and offering training on how to stir clashes and make the required equipment.

“These two channels and its personnel must be added to the list of terrorist groups and individuals,” he said, adding that documented dossiers are being compiled on the schemes of two networks and will soon be pursued against them at domestic and foreign tribunals.

He said the role of the countries that host and support these anti-Iran channels, namely the UK and Saudi Arabia, would also be noted.

Gharibabadi slammed a wave of attacks on Iran’s diplomatic missions and diplomats in some countries in recent weeks, calling on the host countries to shoulder their legal responsibility by boosting the security of these places, bringing those behind the acts of violence to justice, and preventing a repeat of such assaults.