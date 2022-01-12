Reza Darvish picked as managing director of Persepolis of Tehran

The decision is finally made after months of foot-dragging by the Sports Ministry, which had left the Reds without a managing director.

Darvish was picked to lead Persepolis in a meeting with the presence of members of the board of managers, officials of the Sports Ministry and ministers of economy and judiciary.

He is a former managing director of Saipa of Tehran. He is also planned to oversee a shake-up of Persepolis’s board of managers.

Persepolis’s caretaker managing director Majid Sadri announced his resignation on Tuesday.