Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Reza Darvish picked as managing director of Persepolis of Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Reza Darvish has been picked as the new managing director of the Iranian capital’s football powerhouse Persepolis.

The decision is finally made after months of foot-dragging by the Sports Ministry, which had left the Reds without a managing director.

Darvish was picked to lead Persepolis in a meeting with the presence of members of the board of managers, officials of the Sports Ministry and ministers of economy and judiciary.

He is a former managing director of Saipa of Tehran. He is also planned to oversee a shake-up of Persepolis’s board of managers.

Persepolis’s caretaker managing director Majid Sadri announced his resignation on Tuesday.

