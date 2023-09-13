Revived Iran-Saudi ties will be strong in all fields: Ambassador

Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA late on Tuesday, on the sidelines of a ceremony at the Chinese embassy in Tehran on the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

“These relations will be constructive, strong, and based on common interests, mutual respect, and good neighborliness,” he said.

The Saudi diplomat also appreciated the constructive role played by the People’s Republic of China in mediating an agreement on the resumption of relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

He noted that the agreement between Tehran and Riyadh had a great impact on many issues and was met with a positive reaction from the international community.

Al-Anzi also pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for a visit to Riyadh, voicing hopes that the visit would be made at an appropriate time.

The Saudi ambassador arrived in Tehran on September 5 and submitted a copy of his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

In March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia issued a joint statement in China announcing that they would resume their diplomatic relations after seven years of tensions.