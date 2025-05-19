Reverse brain drain expected in Iran’s medical sector, says health ministry official

In a statement on Monday, Hosseini announced reforms in faculty recruitment and improved working conditions aimed at retaining and attracting academic talent.

“The recruitment process for faculty members at medical universities has been revised,” he said, adding that existing pressures on faculty across medical schools have been reduced. New incentives are also being planned for both basic sciences and clinical professors.

To prevent the outflow of academic talent, the ministry is working to enhance the professional environment in medical universities.

“We’ve encouraged university presidents and educational deputies to hold regular meetings with faculty to foster motivation,” Hosseini noted.

The deputy minister expressed optimism about early signs of change, revealing that some expatriate professors have shown interest in returning. “Although the numbers are still small, we are confident that migration trends will reverse in the coming years,” he said.

Hosseini emphasized that with ongoing policy changes and a shifting academic atmosphere, Iran is on track to retain and even regain its top medical scholars. “I am quite hopeful we’ll soon see a return of elites and professors to the country,” he concluded.