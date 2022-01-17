Report: UAE under major ‘Yemeni retaliatory attack’

The Yemeni Army and Ansarullah forces have reportedly used 20 drones and 10 ballistic missiles to target vital Emirati installations.

Police in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi say a number of fuel tankers were destroyed in the city leaving three people dead and several others injured.

Senior member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mohammed al-Bukhaiti warned that the UAE would suffer more painful attacks if it did not end its involvement in the aggression against Yemen.

The United Arabic Emirates has been the most important partner of Saudi Arabia in the war on Yemen which began in March 2015.

The devastating military campaign has caused a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen and claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.