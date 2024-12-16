US and UK militaries jointly strike Houthi targets in Yemen

The broadcaster, which is affiliated with the Houthi-associated Ansar Allah movement, reported that the attacks and a raid targeted the At-Tuhayta district in Al-Hodeidah Governorate.

The report, confirmed by a security source in the governorate, has not provided information on casualties or any other details of the bombing.

Sunday’s raid was the first since the attacks in mid-November when American-British air forces jointly bombed targets in the country’s Saada and Amran governorates.

The Houthis, a group that controls a large part of Yemen, have been attacking Israel-linked commercial shipping in the Red Sea since October last year, in response to Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni group has fired missiles or drones at more than 80 merchant ships since Israel declared war on Hamas in Gaza. Initially, the Houthis targeted just vessels “linked to” Israel but expanded their interdictions to US and UK vessels after Anglo-American airstrikes in January.

The Houthis have also attacked Western warships in the region and launched missiles directly at Israel on several occasions, describing their actions as a campaign of solidarity with Palestinians.