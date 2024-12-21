Israeli officials say Tel Aviv hit by missile fired from Yemen

The projectile landed in Tel Aviv’s southern Jaffa area, Israel’s military said, adding that attempts to intercept a missile from Yemen failed shortly after sirens sounded in central Israel.

It noted a fallen projectile was identified in the area.

At least 16 people sustained minor injuries from glass fragments that broke in nearby buildings, Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service reported.

In addition, 14 victims were treated for slight injuries they sustained seeking shelter, as well as seven panic victims.

Israel’s second-largest city, Tel Aviv is the commercial and diplomatic center. Direct hits from projectiles fired at the coastal city are rare, due to its extensive air defenses.

Since Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza started in October last year, the regime has come under fire from missiles and rockets from Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

Israel’s besiegement and bombardment of Gaza has led to tens of thousands of deaths and a humanitarian catastrophe, while its attacks on Lebanon have killed about 4,000.

The Houthis have for months targeted ships in the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest waterways, calling the attacks a response to the war in Gaza.

The Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah say they won’t stop striking Israel and its allies until a ceasefire is reached in the Palestinian enclave.