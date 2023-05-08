Report: Iran’s former speaker, Larijiani, to run for parliamentary vote slated for March 2024

Tasnim quoted some people “close to Larijani” as confirming the report. Tasnim did not name the sources though.

Larijani holds a record in serving as parliament speaker. He held the post for three terms, that is, 12 years, from 2008 to 2020.

He also had other posts such as the president of Iran’s national TV and Radio, IRIB, the minister of Islamic Guidance and the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Ali Larijani also ran for president in 2021 but he was disqualified by the Council of Guardians.

Tasnim earlier reported that former president Hassan Rouhani also plans to take part in electoral activities in coordination with Larijani.

The parliamentary elections will be held along with the Assembly of Experts vote on March 1, 2024.