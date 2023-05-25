Report: Iran and Egypt to exchange ambassadors in 2023

Two officials said that a meeting has been agreed in principle between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi.

They added the meeting is likely to take place by the end of the year.

The news comes days after Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, paid a two-day visit to Egypt where he and El Sisi discussed Cairo’s relations with Tehran, according to the officials.

Heading a high-ranking official delegation, Oman’s Sultan will visit Tehran on Sunday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced that Tehran welcomes any positive development or progress that would strengthen the relations between Iran and Egypt.

Iran and Egypt cut diplomatic ties in 1980 after Cairo admitted the former Shah of Iran and recognized Israel.