Thursday, May 25, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Report: Iran and Egypt to exchange ambassadors in 2023

By IFP Media Wire
Raisi and Sisi

Tehran and Cairo are expected to exchange envoys within months, as part of a process mediated by Oman to normalise relations between the two regional powers, Egyptian officials told The National.

Two officials said that a meeting has been agreed in principle between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi.

They added the meeting is likely to take place by the end of the year.

The news comes days after Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, paid a two-day visit to Egypt where he and El Sisi discussed Cairo’s relations with Tehran, according to the officials.

Heading a high-ranking official delegation, Oman’s Sultan will visit Tehran on Sunday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced that Tehran welcomes any positive development or progress that would strengthen the relations between Iran and Egypt.

Iran and Egypt cut diplomatic ties in 1980 after Cairo admitted the former Shah of Iran and recognized Israel.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks