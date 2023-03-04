‘Red’ back on Iran’s color-coded Covid map as infections rise

According to the latest updates to the map, released by the Health Ministry on Friday, 13 cities were also classified as “orange,” where there is a “moderately elevated” risk of infection with the respiratory disease, up from 6.

The number of “yellow” or “low risk” cities also increased from 94 to 118, while the number of “blue” cities, where the situation is normal, decreased from 348 to 316.

The Health Ministry reported 3 deaths and 222 new infections with Covid-19 in its daily updates on Friday.

So far, more than 144,800 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus in Iran since it first emerged in the country in early 2020.