Saturday, March 4, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveHealthcareSelected

‘Red’ back on Iran’s color-coded Covid map as infections rise

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

One Iranian city is back in the “red” or “high risk” state on the country’s color-coded Covid-19 tracking map, as the number of infections with coronavirus begins to rise across the country.

According to the latest updates to the map, released by the Health Ministry on Friday, 13 cities were also classified as “orange,” where there is a “moderately elevated” risk of infection with the respiratory disease, up from 6.

The number of “yellow” or “low risk” cities also increased from 94 to 118, while the number of “blue” cities, where the situation is normal, decreased from 348 to 316.

The Health Ministry reported 3 deaths and 222 new infections with Covid-19 in its daily updates on Friday.

So far, more than 144,800 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus in Iran since it first emerged in the country in early 2020.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks