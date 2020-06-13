ReciGen May Be Cure for COVID-19: Iran Official

A senior Iranian hospital official says the number of coronavirus patients who have recovered has registered a five-time rise after the drug ReciGen was used to treat the disease.

The comment was made by Ali-Akbar Velayati, the head of the Masih Danesvari hospital in Tehran where the highest number of COVID-19 patients are under treatment.

“Numerous efforts have been made to find a proper treatment and develop an effective medicine [for COVID-19],” he said.

“In Masih Daneshvari hospital, invaluable steps have been taken in the research domain on the back of attempts by experts and doctors, and we hope their positive results will be presented,” he added.

“Today, we are also going to unveil a drug against the coronavirus which can play a key role in reducing fatalities,” he added.

“One of the drugs used is ReciGen (the trade name of the interferon β-1 a drug) which has been very effective in treating coronavirus patients, and we can somehow deal with the disease by using this drug,” added Velayati.

He said the medication is licensed by the health ministry, adding the recovery rate among patients taking the drug has been five times higher.

He said further research on a larger scaled has been planned in that regard, which will be implemented with the coordination of the health ministry.