Raisi’s Inauguration Ceremony Grabs Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, August 7, 2021, and picked headlines from 19 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Afkar Newspaper:
1- Raisi: Iran Supports Any Diplomatic Initiative to Lift Sanctions
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Iran President Supports Removal of Sanctions
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Goofs of Inauguration Ceremony
* Weak Speeches by Parliament Speaker, Judiciary Chief
* Ali Larijani, Hassan Khomeini, Amoli Larijani, Shamkhani Absent from Ceremony
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Raisi Sworn in at Iran Parliament
* Trivia of Inauguration Ceremony: From Absence of Larijanis to Rouhani’s Different Handshake with Qalibaf
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Rise of Raisi Administration
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Raisi at Inauguration Ceremony: Iran’s Success Needs National Cooperation, Collective Wisdom
Farhikhtegan Newspaper:
1- First Day Treaty
* Raisi Talks of His Administration’s Idea of Reconstructing Iran’s Social Capacity
Hemayat Newspaper:
1- Big Opportunity for Serving People
2- Raisi: Iran’s Power Creates Security in Region
Iran Newspaper:
1- Rouhani Sworn in at Iranian People’s House
* Charter of a Popular Government
2- Foreign Officials Meet Iran President
Javan Newspaper:
1- Raisi Says His Promises Are Honest
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- We’ll Move Forward Tirelessly to Serve People’s Interests, Administer Justice
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Raisi Vows to Serve Entire Republic
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- First Message for Continuation of JCPOA Talks
* Raisi’s Inauguration Speech Makes Headlines in Int’l Media
Quds Newspaper:
1- Government of National Unity Begins Work in Iran
Resalat Newspaper:
1- Vow of Serving People at Inauguration of Iran’s Eighth President
Setareh Sobh Newspaper:
1- Raisi’s Promises to People of Iran and World
* Administering Justice and Causing Major Change
* Constructive and Smart Interaction with World
* Expanding Relations with Regional States
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- 13th Government to Move on Tirelessly
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Ebrahim in Pasteur: Raisi’s Inauguration Held at Parliament
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Vow of Evolution