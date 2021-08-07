Raisi’s Inauguration Ceremony Grabs Headlines in Iran

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Iran Supports Any Diplomatic Initiative to Lift Sanctions

 

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran President Supports Removal of Sanctions

 

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Goofs of Inauguration Ceremony

* Weak Speeches by Parliament Speaker, Judiciary Chief

* Ali Larijani, Hassan Khomeini, Amoli Larijani, Shamkhani Absent from Ceremony

 

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Raisi Sworn in at Iran Parliament

* Trivia of Inauguration Ceremony: From Absence of Larijanis to Rouhani’s Different Handshake with Qalibaf

 

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Rise of Raisi Administration

 

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Raisi at Inauguration Ceremony: Iran’s Success Needs National Cooperation, Collective Wisdom

 

Farhikhtegan Newspaper:

1- First Day Treaty

* Raisi Talks of His Administration’s Idea of Reconstructing Iran’s Social Capacity

 

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- Big Opportunity for Serving People

2- Raisi: Iran’s Power Creates Security in Region

 

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Sworn in at Iranian People’s House

* Charter of a Popular Government

2- Foreign Officials Meet Iran President

 

Javan Newspaper:

1- Raisi Says His Promises Are Honest

 

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- We’ll Move Forward Tirelessly to Serve People’s Interests, Administer Justice

 

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Raisi Vows to Serve Entire Republic

 

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- First Message for Continuation of JCPOA Talks

* Raisi’s Inauguration Speech Makes Headlines in Int’l Media

 

Quds Newspaper:

1- Government of National Unity Begins Work in Iran

 

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Vow of Serving People at Inauguration of Iran’s Eighth President

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Raisi’s Promises to People of Iran and World

* Administering Justice and Causing Major Change

* Constructive and Smart Interaction with World

* Expanding Relations with Regional States

 

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- 13th Government to Move on Tirelessly

 

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Ebrahim in Pasteur: Raisi’s Inauguration Held at Parliament

 

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Vow of Evolution

