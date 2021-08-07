Raisi’s Inauguration Ceremony Grabs Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, August 7, 2021, and picked headlines from 19 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Iran Supports Any Diplomatic Initiative to Lift Sanctions

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran President Supports Removal of Sanctions

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Goofs of Inauguration Ceremony

* Weak Speeches by Parliament Speaker, Judiciary Chief

* Ali Larijani, Hassan Khomeini, Amoli Larijani, Shamkhani Absent from Ceremony

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Raisi Sworn in at Iran Parliament

* Trivia of Inauguration Ceremony: From Absence of Larijanis to Rouhani’s Different Handshake with Qalibaf

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Rise of Raisi Administration

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Raisi at Inauguration Ceremony: Iran’s Success Needs National Cooperation, Collective Wisdom

Farhikhtegan Newspaper:

1- First Day Treaty

* Raisi Talks of His Administration’s Idea of Reconstructing Iran’s Social Capacity

Hemayat Newspaper:

1- Big Opportunity for Serving People

2- Raisi: Iran’s Power Creates Security in Region

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Sworn in at Iranian People’s House

* Charter of a Popular Government

2- Foreign Officials Meet Iran President

Javan Newspaper:

1- Raisi Says His Promises Are Honest

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- We’ll Move Forward Tirelessly to Serve People’s Interests, Administer Justice

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Raisi Vows to Serve Entire Republic

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- First Message for Continuation of JCPOA Talks

* Raisi’s Inauguration Speech Makes Headlines in Int’l Media

Quds Newspaper:

1- Government of National Unity Begins Work in Iran

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Vow of Serving People at Inauguration of Iran’s Eighth President

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Raisi’s Promises to People of Iran and World

* Administering Justice and Causing Major Change

* Constructive and Smart Interaction with World

* Expanding Relations with Regional States

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- 13th Government to Move on Tirelessly

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Ebrahim in Pasteur: Raisi’s Inauguration Held at Parliament

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Vow of Evolution