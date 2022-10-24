Monday, October 24, 2022
type here...
Iranian Media HighlightsWorldPoliticsForeign Policy

President Raisi to Xi: Iran determined to further broaden cooperation with China

By IFP Media Wire
Iran and China Presidents Raisi and Xi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on securing a third term as the leader of China. Iran's president has reiterated that Tehran is resolute to expand all-out relations with Beijing.

In a message on Monday, President Raisi congratulated Xi’s reelection as the president of China.

“The materialization of the goals of comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China embodies a model of all-out expansion of relations on the basis of mutual interests and respect,” Raisi stated.

The Iranian president also noted that cooperation between Iran and China within the framework of multilateral organizations and institutions would serve the interests of the two nations and help protect international peace and stability.

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elected Xi as its general secretary for a precedent-breaking five-year term on Sunday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks