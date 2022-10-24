President Raisi to Xi: Iran determined to further broaden cooperation with China

In a message on Monday, President Raisi congratulated Xi’s reelection as the president of China.

“The materialization of the goals of comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China embodies a model of all-out expansion of relations on the basis of mutual interests and respect,” Raisi stated.

The Iranian president also noted that cooperation between Iran and China within the framework of multilateral organizations and institutions would serve the interests of the two nations and help protect international peace and stability.

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elected Xi as its general secretary for a precedent-breaking five-year term on Sunday.