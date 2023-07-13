Iran’s Raisi says West putting independent countries under pressure

Western countries, he said, attack family values, promote “the obnoxious phenomenon” of homosexuality, support radicalism and terrorism, and exploit human rights as an instrument.

Raisi, who was speaking at a joint meeting of high-ranking Iranian and Ugandan officials in the African state on Wednesday, said such independent countries as Iran and Uganda had to increase cultural cooperation to fight off enemy pressure.

He said Iran and Uganda both had an anti-colonialism nature.

Raisi arrived in the Ugandan capital of Kampala on Wednesday, on the second leg of an African tour. Earlier, he was in Kenya, where he promoted the enhancement of relations with African nations.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said his country was keen to enhance economic relations with Iran.

Separately, Raisi and Museveni presided over a session of officials from the two countries signing four documents on bilateral cooperation, including in the area of agriculture.