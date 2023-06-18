Iran condemns deadly attack on school in Uganda

Kanaani said on Sunday the horrific act of terrorism in Uganda is a cause for concern.

The barbaric attack, Kanaani said, showed once again that terrorism and extremism are a pervasive danger to the world community, and an effective battle against it requires the cooperation and responsible action on the part of the world community and relevant international organizations.

Kanaani offered condolences to and sympathy with the government and nation of Uganda, the families of the victims, and the injured.

On Friday, militants linked to the Daesh terror group killed around 40 people and abducted six others in an attack on a school in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the African country’s military announced on Saturday.