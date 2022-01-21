Friday, January 21, 2022
type here...
PoliticsLocalIFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidents

Raisi visits Kerman’s flooded areas, joins urgent meeting with officials

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Visiting flood-hit areas of Iran’s southeastern Kerman Province, President Ebrahim Raisi has joined an emergency meeting with local officials and military commanders on ways to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to people.

Raisi on Friday traveled to the city of Jiroft, which has been hardly hit by heavy flooding caused by torrential downpours in recent days following months of drought.

Upon arrival, the president paid a visit to the regions worst hit by the natural disaster in the southern parts of the province. He then attended an emergency meeting with Kerman’s Governor Ali Zeinivand and local commanders of the police force and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

During the meeting, the governor briefed Raisi on the large scale of the damage inflicted on the region, assuring the president the relief operations quickly began across the affected regions.

Relief and rescue operations are underway on the ground and from the air, he said.

Fortunately, the official added, the flooding caused no significant casualties.

Over the past week, heavy rain and snowfalls have caused flooding in many parts of Iran.

The southern half of the country, especially the provinces of Sistan and Baluchistan, Kerman, Fars and Hormozgan, are the worst hit by the downpours, with many villages and towns in the affected areas surrounded by water.

Previous articleOver 5,000 new Covid cases logged in Iran
Next articleNumber of Alzheimer’s cases to increase in Iran

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks