Raisi: US leaving Iraq due to resistance of Iraqi people

President Raisi made the comment in a Thursday meeting with the visiting Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Raisi also said the Islamic Republic has always supported a strong parliament and government in neighboring Iraq.

The president expressed pleasure at the safe parliamentary vote in Iraq, saying protest against elections may happen in any democracy and what matters is that authorities investigate objections to polls in a legal manner.

Raisi said, “We consider any insecurity in Iraq as insecurity in Iran”. He added that threatening Iraq’s stability is not acceptable and Iran’s policy is to support stability in Iraq.

The Iraqi foreign minister also thanked Iran for its decisive support of stability in Iraq. He said Iraqis have always been appreciative of Iran’s support for their government and stability in their country.

Earlier, Fuad Hussein and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian took questions at a news briefing.

Amir Abdollahian said Iraq has proved historically that it is not a country that can be occupied.

He added that on the second anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi companion Abu Mahid al-Muhandis, he received the good news of the US’s definite withdrawal from Iraq.

Amir Abdollahian also said a joint judicial committee formed by Iran and Iraq will pursue the terrorist act.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran is ready to allow Iraqis visa-free visits to Iran and that the top Iraqi diplomat will also pursue the issue in Baghdad.