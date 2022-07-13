Raisi urges US to learn lesson from past mistakes, rules out retreat in nuclear talks

President Raisi also urged the US to learn a lesson from its past mistakes instead of repeating the failed experience of the so-called maximum pressure campaign.

He added that the US has said Iran must return to the 2015 nuclear deal, while Tehran never left the agreement and it was Washington that violated its commitments under the accord.

President Raisi said today not only the Europeans as the allies of the US, but also the whole world are asking why Washington quit the JCPOA.

He also referred the oppressive sanctions against the Iranian people, saying the US has repeatedly claimed that the pressures on Iran are unprecedented and enormous but their State Department spokesman officially admitted that the measures were futile and an abject failure.

Raisi noted that the US officials must realize after 43 years that the Iranian people do not give in to the language of force.

He underlined that Iran has consistently acted rationally whether in talks with the P5+1 or with the P4+1 group of countries.

Elsewhere, he spoke about the Israel’s normalization with some Arab states. President Raisi said such efforts will not bring security to the Zionist regime.

The Iranian president added that Iran is closely monitoring all moves in the region.

He warned against any aggression on Iran, saying such a move will be met with a firm response from the Islamic Republic.