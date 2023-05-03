Wednesday, May 3, 2023
President Raisi: Iran to keep standing by Syria; Tehran-Damascus sign 15 cooperation agreements

By IFP Editorial Staff
Raisi and Assad

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has reaffirmed Iran’s continued support for Syria, saying just as the Islamic Republic stood by the Syrian government and people in the war on terror, it will also keep standing by its Syrian brothers in the field of development and progress too.

President Raisi was speaking at a joint meeting of the high-ranking Syrian and Iranian delegations in Damascus on Wednesday, presided over by the presidents of the two countries.

The Iranian president added the Syrian government and people have weathered tremendous hardships and today “we can say that you left behind the tough times and managed to win despite threats and sanctions against you.”

President Raisi said brotherly relations between the two nations remained unfazed by regional and extra-regional changes and despite severe political as well as security storms in the Middle East.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, for his part, expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its stance and its support of the Syrian government and people during the difficult and critical days.

The Syrian president called for the Islamic Republic of Iran to play a greater role in establishing lasting peace and security in his country and to maintain an effective presence in the rebuilding of the war-stricken regions of Syria.

In the meeting, 15 cooperation agreements were signed between the two nations in various fields.

