President Raisi: Iran and China resolved to expand ties

President Raisi was speaking before leaving for Beijing on his first visit to China as president on Monday.

He said during his 3-day stay in China, the two sides will sign 30 MoUs.

Raisi also said the political independence of Iran and China will result in increased political and economic cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

Raisi will meet with his Chinese counterpart X inping in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a tweet that diverse bilateral ties, multilateralism and pursuit of a balanced foreign policy will top the agenda of talks during Raisi’s visit to China.

Amirabdollahian, who is accompanying Raisi, also said Iran and China are resolved to fully implement their comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.

The foreign minister said wherever the interests of the Iranian people necessitate, the Raisi administration will be there.