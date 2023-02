President Raisi called the disaster “heart rending” and expressed Tehran’s readiness to send immediate relief aid to the affected countries.

He sympathized with the two nations for the deaths and injuries of “a significant group” of their citizens and the damage they suffered due to the earthquake.

The 7.8 magnitude quake hit Turkey near the Syrian border on Sunday night. It has so far killed over 1,200 people in both countries and injured thousands of others.