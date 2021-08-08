Raisi Appoints Mokhber as Iran’s First Vice-President

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has appointed Mohammad Mokhber, the head of the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order (EIKO) headquarters, as the country’s first vice-president.

Mohammad Mokhber holds a PhD in international law and another PhD in management.

During his time in the EIKO, he established the Barekat Foundation, Ehsan Foundation, and Barekat Knowledge-Based Institute, and supported the development of the first Iranian-made COVID-19 vaccine, called CovIran Barekat.

Before assuming office at the EIKO in 2007, Mokhber served as the chairman of the board at Sina Bank and the deputy governor of Khuzestan Province.

