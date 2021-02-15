Qatari Foreign Minister Meets Iran’s Zarif in Tehran

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran.

The meeting was held on Monday afternoon at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in downtown Tehran.

The Qatari top diplomat’s visit comes a few days before the deadline of February 21st, after which Iran has vowed to reduce the IAEA inspections if the US sanctions are not lifted.

He had announced a few days ago that Doha is ready to help de-escalate the Iran-US tension and facilitate Washington’s return to the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

The Qatari diplomat has long called for a summit between leaders of the six-member Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the Islamic Republic.

Speaking in a January interview with Bloomberg, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said his government was “hopeful that this would happen and we still believe this should happen.”

“Qatar will facilitate negotiations if asked by stake holders and will support whoever is chosen to do so,” he said.

“We want the accomplishment, we want to see the deal happening,” he said of potential talks between the U.S. and Iran. “Wherever it is, whoever it is conducting this negotiation, we will support them.”