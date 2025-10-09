Putin: Israel sent message that it seeks no confrontation with Iran

Putin emphasized that “the Israeli leadership has communicated to us, through our ongoing contacts, a message we have passed on to our Iranian friends — that Israel is not seeking a conflict and prefers a diplomatic settlement.”

The Russian president noted that Moscow maintains “active and continuous” communication with both Israel and Iran.

He also underscored that Iran “is inclined toward pursuing a diplomatic path” in addressing its nuclear issue and that Russia “feels Tehran’s determination to find mutually acceptable solutions and to resume constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

Putin confirmed that he had recently held detailed discussions with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi during his visit to Russia, during which Grossi “acknowledged Iran’s commitment to resolving all outstanding matters.”

The Russian leader added that although certain technical issues remain, “once existing agreements are implemented, they will play a key role in reaching a final settlement on this complex regional matter.”

Reiterating his point, Putin said Israel “has no desire for any form of confrontation with Iran” and remains interested in a “peaceful and diplomatic resolution.”