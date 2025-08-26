Tuesday, August 26, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveJudiciarySelected

Prosecutor files charges against Iranian comedian over remarks on epic poet Ferdowsi

By IFP Editorial Staff

Tehran’s prosecutor has filed criminal charges against Iranian comedian and online content creator Zeinab Mousavi after a controversial video surfaced in which she used explicit and derogatory language to describe Ferdowsi, the revered 10th century poet and author of the Shahnameh.

According to the judiciary’s official news agency, Mizan, the case was opened after Mousavi’s comments were widely circulated online, prompting public backlash.

Authorities cited “offensive content violating public decency” against one of Iran’s most respected cultural figures.

Mousavi, known for her sharp comedic monologues, had previously faced legal action in October 2024 on charges of “disturbing public order.”

The incident has sparked heated debate online and among cultural figures.

Prominent Persian literature scholar Mohammad-Reza Shafiei-Kadkani reposted a note by the late Shahnameh expert Abolfazl Khatibi, calling the epic poem the “collective consciousness of Iranians.”

A page attributed to filmmaker Bahram Beyzai also shared excerpts from his script The New Prologue of the Shahnameh, describing Ferdowsi as a symbol of cultural resistance.

Iran’s Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi Amiri condemned the comedian, saying, “Some people seek attention through inappropriate behavior.”

The media have also joined the criticism. Khorasan daily described her remarks as an “attack on the national identity of Iranians,” adding: “Mocking the Shahnameh is foolishness and irrationality in the face of Ferdowsi’s intellectual legacy.”

Following the uproar, Mousavi’s Instagram account was blocked.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks