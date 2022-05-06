Pro- Intifada body: World must take stand against Israel’s desecration of al-Aqsa

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Iran-based Secretariat renewed the warning against attempts by global Zionism and the far-right administration in Tel Aviv to Judaize al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, and cleanse the occupied territories of their Palestinian identity.

It warned the Zionist regime to “wake up from the feigned sleep” and not to imagine that they can strip the Palestinians and all Muslim and Christian nations of their legitimate rights in al-Aqsa Mosque and occupied Quds as a result of normalization with a number of Arab governments.

“The desperate Zionist regime must know that the resistance, the Palestinian nation and the youths in the occupied territories and the [broader] region are standing even more prepared than before to defend al-Aqsa Mosque and liberate the occupied territories,” it added.

The Secretariat, it added, seriously warns against the repercussions of the Zionist regime’s brutal atrocities and “renews the call for Muslim parliaments and non-governmental organizations to prevent further desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque, which could lead to more tensions and challenges in the region, through condemning the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression and crimes in al-Quds.”

In recent days, Israeli military forces have intensified their atrocities at al-Aqsa Mosque as Palestine prepares to mark Nakba (Catastrophe) Day, when the Israeli entity, in mid-May 1948, proclaimed existence in the occupied Palestinian territories.