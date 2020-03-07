President Rouhani Urges People to Avoid Unnecessary Trips

Regretting the people’s failure to comply with some of the recommendations made by the National Headquarters of Fight against Coronavirus, Rouhani said on Saturday, “The key to success in controlling the Coronavirus in the short-term program is the full cooperation of the people and executives with the National Headquarters.”

“Transparency and enhancing public trust as well as keeping people informed about trends, opportunities, policies and planning is crucial in the fight against the Coronavirus,” underlined Rouhani, speaking at a meeting of the Headquarters.

The president also hailed the growing increase in number of laboratories and their equipment, adding that according to the statistics and information provided by different provinces, the number of laboratories should be expanded.

Rouhani also criticized lack of easy access to sanitation and disinfection, urging the Ministry of Health to come up with a well-timed plan to address the problem.