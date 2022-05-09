President Raisi says Iran opposes NATO’s expansionist policy, Ukraine war

The president also referred to Iran’s hosting of Polish refugees during World War Two and said the history of relations between the two countries can help strengthen scientific and cultural interactions.

Raisi added that the level of economic ties between Tehran and Warsaw is not commensurate with the level of their political relations.

He noted that there are various industrial and economic possibilities in Iran and Poland that must be realized following joint efforts by the two countries.

The Polish foreign minister for his part said the Iran Poland ties date back centuries, describing Iran’s hosting of Poles during World War Two as one of the most memorable periods in the history of relations between the two nations.

Rau underlined that Iran and Poland have many commonalities, saying the people of the two countries have stood up against foreign intervention.

The top Polish diplomat agreed with Raisi that the level of economic ties is not satisfactory enough. Rau said Poland seeks to revive and boost its cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in economic, trade, cultural and scientific areas.

Rau on Sunday also met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The two top diplomats discussed bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments including the Ukraine war among other things.