National Day of the Polish Constitution marked in Tehran

Iranian and Polish Foreign Ministers Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Zbigniew Rau as well as Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh attended the event.
The National Day of the Polish Constitution and the 80th anniversary of the migration of Polish refugees to Iran during WWII was marked in Tehran’s Vahdat Concert Hall on Sunday.
