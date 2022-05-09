Monday, May 9, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign Policy

National Day of the Polish Constitution marked in Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The National Day of the Polish Constitution and the 80th anniversary of the migration of Polish refugees to Iran during WWII was marked in Tehran’s Vahdat Concert Hall on Sunday.

Iranian and Polish Foreign Ministers Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Zbigniew Rau as well as Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh attended the event.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks