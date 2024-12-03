President Pezeshkian questions feasibility of hijab law enforcement, urges dialogue to avoid conflicts

In his second interview with the IRIB state television on Monday night, President Pezeshkian highlighted the ambiguities and practical difficulties in executing the controversial law, emphasizing the need for dialogue to ensure societal cohesion and avoid unnecessary conflicts.

As a case in point, he questioned the feasibility of penalizing individuals like ride-hailing drivers and restaurant owners for their passengers’ or customers’ attire, warning that such measures could lead to widespread dissatisfaction.

President Pezeshkian also touched on the issue of internet filtering, revealing that discussions with experts have led to a consensus on lifting certain restrictions.

He criticized the current approach of extensive filtering, advocating for a more balanced governance.

On international relations, President Pezeshkian mentioned ongoing dialogues with European countries, despite recent sanctions.

He saud Israel is instigating conflicts to hinder Iran’s diplomatic efforts, particularly following the assassination of resistance movements’ leaders in Lebanon and Gaza.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to combating terrorism in the region, stressing the importance of unity among neighboring countries to prevent further bloodshed.

He said Iran will do all in its power to restore calm to Syria and counter foreign-backed terrorists that are active in the Arab country.