President Pezeshkian says ‘Gaza people demonstrate resilience against terrorism’

In a meeting on Monday with members of the Islamic Development Coordination Council, President Pezeshkian referred to the newly established ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which ended over 15 months of intense Israeli aggression, and congratulated the people of Gaza and Palestine on their victory.

He commended their strength and honor in resisting the Zionist regime.

President Pezeshkian also reflected on the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, noting the ongoing challenges faced by the country, including the assassination of its officials and elites by enemies aim to create obstacles.

“Our enemies think they can defeat us, but if the people stand with us, no power can defeat us,” he added.

The president also emphasized the need for all Iranians to feel a sense of ownership of their country, advocating for merit-based responsibilities regardless of ethnicity, gender, or religion.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to reform the education system, aiming to foster societal improvement and educational justice.