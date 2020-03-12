President Appoints Caretaker for IRCS

In a decree on Thursday, President Rouhani assigned Karim Hemmati to the post of caretaker president of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran given his educational degrees, expertise, and executive experiences.

The president also pointed to the country’s current circumstance after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, saying the IRCS is expected to mobilize all efforts to work in coordination with the Coronavirus Management National Headquarters to serve the people and strongly battle with COVID-19.

The appointment came over three months after the former head of the IRCS, Ali-Asghar Peyvandi, resigned from his position.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday that the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 10,075, out of whom 429 have died and 3,276 have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.