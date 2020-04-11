Pope Francis Urges US to Lift Iran Sanctions amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The pontiff made the comment in response to a letter by top Iranian religious figure Ayatolllah Mostafa Mohaqqeq Damad who had asked him to take action to get unfair US sanctions against Iran lifted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pope Francis said in his letter that he had contacted US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft and relayed to the top diplomat Iran’s concern and demanded Washington pay attention to the issue.

In his letter, the pontiff expressed sympathy with people in Iran and all other countries gripped by the coronavirus.

He underlined that this ordeal brings to light the fact that people are members of the same human community and should set aside enmity and hate.

In his letter, Pope Francis, has urged all humans to live in peace and harmony on the planet earth.

The Pope also said he believes Iranian authorities will spare no effort to help establish peace and unity and will avoid any action that would fuel tensions.