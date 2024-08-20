Iran dismisses claims on interfering in US presidential elections as ‘baseless’

The Iranian mission said in a statement, “Such allegations are unsubstantiated and devoid of any standing. As we have previously announced, the Islamic Republic of Iran harbors neither the intention nor the motive to interfere with the U.S. presidential election.”

“Should the U.S. government genuinely believe in the validity of its claims, it should furnish us with the pertinent evidence—if any—to which we will respond accordingly,” it added.

The FBI and several US intelligence agencies had jointly claimed that that Iran was involved in hacking of the campaigns of Democratic and Republican candidates for the 2024 US presidential election, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The Iranian mission’s reaction in New York came a week after it rejected a similar report that some documents exist on Iran’s role in hacking the Trump campaign.