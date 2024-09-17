Iran releases Austrian detainee on humanitarian grounds

Nasser Atabati told the Tehran-based Mizan news agency, “Austrian citizen Christian Weber, imprisoned in West Azarbaijan province, was released from prison based on Islamic mercy.”

Weber was handed over to the Austrian Ambassador in Iran Wolf Dietrich Heim to make the arrangements for his return to his country.

Dietrich Heim expressed his gratitude to Iranian officials for the “humane and favorable” treatment of the Austrian citizen in prison.

Iranian officials did not specify the nature of Weber’s crime, but he was reportedly involved in the protests and deadly riots that broke in Iran in 2022 following the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini.