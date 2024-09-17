Hamas head to Houthi chief: Missile strike sent a clear message to Israel

“We thank the Yemeni Ansarullah [resistance] movement for its sincere passion, rich emotions and strong willpower to fight off the Israeli oppression,” Yahya Sinwar wrote in a message addressed to Houthi chief Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

“The Yemeni army’s operation reaching the depth of the Zionist entity and hitting the positions of the enemy have breathed new life into Operation al-Aqsa Storm and dealt a new blow to the Tel Aviv regime’s project in the region.”

The Hamas leader said the Yemeni army’s unprecedented operation bypassed all interception layers and systems of the Israeli regime.

“The Yemeni operation sent out a clear message to Israel that the schemes of containment and isolation have failed with pro-Palestine support fronts implementing a more effective and influential approach,” Sinwar added.

“The heroes of the beloved Yemeni army have improved their military capabilities. They have been able to increase the range of their missiles to reach the depth of the occupied Palestinian lands,” he noted.

The Hamas leader also saluted the Yemeni nation, stating that the people have been a staunch supporter of the Palestinians and their legitimate cause throughout history.

Weekly pro-Palestine rallies across Yemen are an obvious manifestation of the nation’s unwavering support for the Palestinian issue, he said.

“I assure you that the Resistance is doing fine. We have prepared ourselves to fight a long battle of attrition that will break the enemy’s political will, just as Operation al-Aqsa Storm broke its military will.”

“Our combined efforts with you and our brethren in the valiant Hezbollah resistance movement in Lebanon and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq will break this enemy and inflict defeat on it,” Sinwar added.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

The Houthis stressed that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

So far, Israel has killed at least 41,220 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 95,400 others.