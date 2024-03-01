Polls open across Iran in parliamentary, Assembly of Experts elections

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cast his ballots as soon as polls opened on Friday morning.

“I emphasize today what I also said in previous elections. Take this opportunity as soon as possible. And go cast your ballots in the very early hours as soon as possible,” said the Leader after he cast his vote.

“My second recommendation is that vote for as many candidates as designated for each constituency. Don’t vote for fewer candidates,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“Today, many people around the world, including the general public and politicians as well as well-known political and national figures, have set their eyes on Iran. They have set their eyes on you. They want to see how you will do in these elections and what the outcome of these elections will be; both our friends and those who like the Iranian nation, and ill-wishers alike,” Ayatollah Khamenei explained.

“Make our friends happy and disappoint the ill-wishers,” said the Leader.

“My final recommendation is ‘Do not hesitate to do good deeds’,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

As many as 290 parliamentary seats are up for grabs in 208 constituencies, and 144 candidates are also running for 88 seats at the Assembly of Experts whose task is to elect the Leader and monitor his performance.