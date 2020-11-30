Plenty of Clues Found in Iranian Scientist’s Assassination Case: Intelligence Minister

Minister of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi says Tehran has found many clues about the recent assassination of distinguished scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In comments on Monday, Alavi said the Intelligence Ministry forces have immediately buckled down to investigation after the assassination of the nuclear scientist on November 27 with the utmost effort.

The intelligence forces have found plenty of clues, the minister added, noting that the case is being probed in all of its dimensions.

Alavi declined to provide more details since the issue is still under investigation, saying the details will be made public after achieving “clear results”.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of burial of the late Iranian scientist on Monday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said Israel and its espionage service, Mossad, have masterminded the complicated assassination attack on Fakhrizadeh.

Pointing to the clues that Iran has found about the attack, Shamkhani said, “It has become clear to us who has masterminded this and what its background is. The Munafeqin (Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization terrorists) have been involved for sure, and the criminal element in this job is definitely the Zionist regime and the Mossad.”

“Unfortunately, the operation was a very complicated one. It took place with the employment of electronic equipment. No person (assassin) was present at the scene,” he explained, confirming an earlier report by Fars News Agency.