Pezeshkian: Islamic countries realize Israel main source of danger

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the summit, Pezeshkian said the current trend is bringing Islamic countries closer together and exposing the divisions that Israel deliberately sowed among them.

“Islamic nations have realized that Israel is the main source of danger, whereas this regime falsely presented Iran and Hezbollah as threats,” he stated.

He referred to remarks attributed to Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the project of a so-called “Greater Israel,” which included Iraq, Syria, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Israel’s recent aggression against Qatar is based on “self-appointed judgments,” declaring guilt and innocence arbitrarily, killing both alike, while the United States and Europe continue to support it.

“No human reason or framework of international relations can accept this. If even one person is wrongly imprisoned anywhere in the world, they raise a global outcry about human rights violations. Yet in Gaza, innocent children have been starved to the brink of death, many martyred by hunger, and they remain indifferent—while supporting Israel every day,” he said.

He reiterated that the Qatar summit could be the start of a new process leading to unity, peace, and stability in the region.

“This process can also expand economic, social, cultural, political, and scientific ties among Islamic nations and resolve their differences. The real source of insecurity and instability in the region is none other than the Zionists themselves, and this fact is now evident to all,” he concluded.