President Pezeshkian: Iran does not seek nuclear weapons

Referring to the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the US, Pezeshkian said, “If the U.S. is truly concerned about nuclear weapons, we will assure them of our peaceful intentions, but Iran will never submit to coercion.”

He said, “We do not seek permission from anyone to pursue the progress of our nation.”

Pezeshkian also praised the deep historical, cultural, and linguistic bonds between Iran and Iraq, noting that bilateral relations are rooted in centuries-old ties.

He stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in trade, healthcare, science, technology, and rail connectivity.

The Iranian president welcomed growing provincial-level collaboration along the Iran-Iraq border and described it as “vital” for cross-border trade.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein for his part conveyed warm greetings from Iraqi leaders to Pezeshkian and expressed satisfaction with the trend of strengthening bilateral relations with Tehran.

Hussein underlined Iraq’s commitment to completing joint projects, especially in transportation.

He also pointed to the cultural and religious ties that unite Iran and Iraq, saying, “There are no borders between us…millions of pilgrims travel freely between our countries every year”.