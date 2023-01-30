Monday, January 30, 2023
Pentagon says US had nothing to do with drone attack on Iran military site

By IFP Media Wire
Pentagon

A Pentagon spokesman has said the United States was not involved in the recent airstrikes on Iran's defense facility in the city of Isfahan. The Iranian Defense Ministry has announced that its air defense units had fended off the raid.

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder stated on Sunday no US military forces were involved in strikes in Iran, but declined to comment further.

One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters it did appear that Israel was involved. Several other US officials declined to comment, beyond saying that Washington played no role.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military declined to comment.

Tehran did not formally ascribe blame for what Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called a “cowardly” attack aimed at creating “insecurity” in Iran.

An Israeli strike on Iran would be the first under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since he returned to office last month at the helm of the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

Iran announced to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near the central city of Isfahan, and said there were no casualties or serious damage.

