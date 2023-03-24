Pentagon says US contractor killed, 5 service members injured in Syria drone attack

Five US service members and one other contractor were wounded in an attack that hit just before 2 p.m. local time, the Defense Department said in a release. Two were treated on-site and the others were medically evacuated for treatment in Iraq.

The Pentagon said the intelligence community has assessed the one-way unmanned aerial vehicle to be of Iranian origin.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that he authorized US Central Command to retaliate by carrying out precision airstrikes “in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)” at the direction of President Joe Biden after the incident.

“The airstrikes were conducted in response to today’s attack as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC,” Austin added.

The Pentagon added that the US strikes “are intended to protect and defend US personnel.”

“No group will strike our troops with impunity,” Austin continued.