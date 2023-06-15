Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces in Nablus raid

Citing local and medical sources, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported that Israeli troops stormed the city early on Thursday, triggering confrontations with Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced that Khalil Yehya Anis was shot by Israeli forces during the clashes, adding that two others were shot in the limbs and were taken to a hospital in Nablus, one in critical condition.

The occupation forces also raided the Rafidia neighborhood of Nablus, surrounding a four-storey Palestinian-owned house and evicting its residents before demolishing it.

Hours later, the regime’s troops demolished the 150-square-meter home of Usama Tawil, who was arrested on February 13 for allegedly killing an Israeli soldier in the city, displacing his parents and sister.

Israeli forces also fired tear gas canisters at Palestinians who gathered to protest the demolition.

According to PRCS, 170 people were treated at the scene after inhaling tear gas fired by the regime’s forces during the raid.

It also noted that one of its ambulances was hit by a tear gas canister and another was shot at by Israeli troops to prevent it from reaching the area to evacuate the wounded.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have targeted the cities of Nablus and Jenin in the occupied West Bank, where the regime’s forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against the occupation.

One of the goals of Israel’s raids on various locations across the West Bank has been to raze the structures that belong to the Palestinians, whom the regime accuses of killing Israeli settlers.

As a result of these attacks, over 160 Palestinians, including 28 children, have lost their lives and many others have been arrested in 2023.