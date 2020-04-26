Over Half of Iranian Cities Reported Very Few COVID-19 Cases in 2 Weeks

Iran’s deputy health minister says over a hundred towns and cities across the nation have, on average, reported one or zero daily case of coronavirus infection over the past two weeks.

Iraj Harirchi said the 116 towns and cities where daily infections have almost been nonexistent are regarded as “white” areas.

He said of a total of 436 towns and cities, 127 had two or fewer confirmed cases of daily infection in 14 days.

Seventy-three towns and cities also reported around three cases of daily infection over the same period, he added.

The official said very few towns and cities reported more than ten daily cases over the past two weeks.

His comments came after the National Coronavirus Headquarters divided the country into “white,” “yellow” and “red” areas.

White areas are spots with very few infection cases; red ones are high-risk areas, and yellow areas are somewhere in between.

Haririchi said the policies adopted for towns and cities differ based on whether the intended town is classified as white, yellow or red.

He said the first decision adopted was that holy sites like mosques will gradually begin to reopen and religious congregations such as congregational prayers are allowed to be held in white areas.

However, he added, this easing of restrictions does not mean the situation is back to normal. He urged people to keep observing health protocols and directives. He added if a “white” area changes to a “yellow” or “red” area, for instance, then health protocols for that town or city will change accordingly.