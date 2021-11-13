Over 98 million doses of Covid vaccine administered in Iran

In Iran, 124 more people have died of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry announced on Saturday, the deaths push to 128,042 the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Since Friday, 621,154 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to people in Iran.

The number of people who have received the first dose has reached 55,576,533. Meanwhile, 42,183,468 people have received the second dose. The number of people who have been given the third dose, also known as the booster shot, is going up steadily, standing at 421,339.

Meanwhile, the total number of doses administered in Iran is 98,181,400 doses.

Currently, 26 cities in Iran are marked red, which means the risk of Covid is very high there. 87 cities are orange, 220 yellow and 100 are blue. Blue cities face the least level of risk from Covid.

The high rate of vaccination has kept down the number of new infections, deaths and hospitalizations. But officials are urging all unvaccinated people to get their jabs. They also say no one should relax health protocols as laxity could increase the chances of a sixth wave of the outbreak.

One area where the high number of new cases has caused concern is Kerman province in southern Iran. Kerman’s governor has warned that if necessary measures are not put in place, Kerman will be among the first provinces where a sixth wave of Covid happens.