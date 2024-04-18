Over 70% of Israelis oppose strike against Iran if it undermines security alliances: Poll

26% were in favor of an attack even if it were to damage ties with allies.

The Hebrew University survey also found that over half the public believes Israel “respond[s] positively” to the military and political demands of allies.

The survey was conducted April 14-15 by internet and telephone, and sampled 1,466 men and women representing adult Israelis, both Jews and Arabs, the university said in a statement. The margin of error was given as 4.2 percentage points.

56% of respondents believe Israel “should respond positively to political and military demands from its allies” in order to “ensure a sustainable defense system over time”, the statement read. Of the remainder, 32% were undecided, and 12% disagreed.

Also, 59% believe that the US assistance to Israel against the Iranian attack obliges the Israeli government to coordinate future security actions with Washington, while 26% were undecided on the matter and 15% disagreed.

On April 1, the Israeli regime committed a terrorist attack against Iran’s diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital Damascus.

The Israeli attack resulted in the martyrdom of Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), his deputy, General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, and five of their accompanying officers.

In retaliation, the IRGC targeted the occupied territories late on Saturday and early on Sunday with a barrage of drones and missiles. The retaliatory strikes – dubbed Operation True Promise – have inflicted damage on Israeli military bases across the Palestinian occupied territories.

Following Iran’s attack, Israel announced it must retaliate to preserve the credibility of its deterrence. This is while Iran has already warned Israel against taking any retaliatory actions and also advised the United States to keep away from involvement in the conflict and signaled that it viewed the matter as “concluded”.

Hours after Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel on Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Tel Aviv in a statement, saying “If the Zionist regime or its supporters demonstrate reckless behavior, they will receive a decisive and much stronger response.”