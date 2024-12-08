Opposition fighters seize Syrian capital, President Assad flees country

Fighters have entered the heart of Damascus and declared a “new era” free of revenge, inviting Syrians overseas to return.

Hadi al-Bahra, who heads the Syrian political opposition coalition overseas, declared Damascus “free of al-Assad” and congratulated the Syrian people.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali has stated he remains in his home, willing to cooperate with the opposition, and wants to ensure public institutions continue to function.

At the same time, Abu Mohamed al-Julani, head of main fighting group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has ordered opposition fighters to not attack any public institutions and services.

The HTS chief noted all opposition forces in Damascus are prohibited from taking over public institutions, “which will remain under the supervision of the former prime minister until it is handed over officially”.

“Celebratory gunfire is also prohibited,” al-Julani added in a statement.

The Syrian opposition leader has been signing his statements with his legal name, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in an apparent effort to distance himself from his past ties to al-Qaeda.

Witnesses report jubilation in Damascus, with chants of “Freedom! Freedom!” as Syrians celebrate an end to more than 50 years of rule by Bashar al-Assad and his father Hafez before him.

Fighters released the prisoners held in Sednaya Prison north of Damascus, as they have done in other cities they have taken during their lightning advance over the past 10 days or so.

Soldiers are reported to have dropped their weapons in the face of the advancing rebel fighters and, early on Sunday morning, the army command confirmed that al-Assad’s rule was done, Reuters reported.

The Administration of Political Affairs, an arm of the Syrian opposition, reiterates its pledge to work for all Syrians.

“The liberation of Syria is a victory for all of its children who have sacrificed for the unity of its land and people,” it announced in a statement.

“In this occasion, we assert our commitment to strengthening social unity and confirming the principles of justice and dignity for all the components of Syrian society.”